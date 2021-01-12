MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $571,044.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $91.68 million and $571,044.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $8.58 or 0.00025369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 35% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00376449 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002107 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.01095129 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,690,842 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

