Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.98

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MIICF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 68038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MIICF)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

