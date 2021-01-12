MiL.k One Day Volume Reaches $26.02 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $26.02 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00112304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00259438 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 89.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00061961 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

MiL.k Token Trading

