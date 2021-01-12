Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Midwest in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. Midwest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $126.00.

In other Midwest news, CEO Michael W. Minnich purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $120,120.00.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

