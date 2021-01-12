Midas (MIDAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $837.00

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00006897 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $837.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00272500 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001301 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.