MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 6.8%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $464.51 and last traded at $495.49. Approximately 1,347,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,585,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $531.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4,129.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.64.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $15,479,100.00. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631 over the last 90 days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

