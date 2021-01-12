Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.19.

NASDAQ MU opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after purchasing an additional 407,484 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

