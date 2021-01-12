Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 8,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mexus Gold US stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Mexus Gold US has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

