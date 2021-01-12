Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

NYSE MEI opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

