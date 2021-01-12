Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Methode Electronics has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
NYSE MEI opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.
In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
