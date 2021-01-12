Meter Governance Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $625,964.89 and $141,728.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00111353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00259569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061822 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.