Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 56.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $217,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTH stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

