Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $538,729.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00052551 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001417 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002780 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014010 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,895,537 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.