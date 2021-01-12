Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 283,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 253,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mer Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.10.
About Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)
Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.