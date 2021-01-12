Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 283,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 253,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mer Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th.

Get Mer Telemanagement Solutions alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.