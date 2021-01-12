Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Trading 7.2% Higher

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 308,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 186,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The asset manager reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medley Management Company Profile (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

