Medifast (NYSE:MED) PT Raised to $239.00 at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $205.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

Shares of MED opened at $207.43 on Tuesday. Medifast has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $226.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.61 and a 200-day moving average of $170.62.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

