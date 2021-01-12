Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) vs. Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Financial Contrast

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Synlogic alerts:

This table compares Synlogic and Medicure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $2.22 million 37.66 -$51.37 million ($1.70) -1.41 Medicure $15.20 million 0.71 -$14.91 million N/A N/A

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than Synlogic.

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic -2,761.83% -38.34% -31.85% Medicure -179.92% -63.27% -41.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Synlogic shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Synlogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synlogic and Medicure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 0 1 2 0 2.67 Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synlogic currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 462.50%. Given Synlogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Medicure.

Summary

Synlogic beats Medicure on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Ginkgo Bioworks for the development of synthetic biotic medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and ReDS, a non-invasive medical device that provides measurement of lung fluid for the management of congestive heart failure, as well as Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.