MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MAX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. 2,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,273. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

