Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

MFIN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.08. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

