Mchain Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Mchain has a market cap of $23,487.42 and approximately $35.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mchain has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005874 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002884 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006125 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 145.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.