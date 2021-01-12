McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 61,500.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.50. 48,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,635. The company has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

