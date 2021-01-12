McAdam LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 47,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.54. 447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.74. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $106.35.

