McAdam LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.63. 3,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $71.26.

