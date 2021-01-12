McAdam LLC Lowers Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE FSKR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 2,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,613. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $18.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

