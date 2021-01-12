McAdam LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,307,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

VONG traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $247.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $251.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

