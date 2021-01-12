McAdam LLC Buys Shares of 24,748 iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Asia 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,092,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,103,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 131.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 70,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,861,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,386. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.