McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.08% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

MNA stock remained flat at $$33.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

