McAdam LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 721,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

