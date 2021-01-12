Maxim Group Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $35.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FINGF. TD Securities cut Finning International to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $23.11 on Friday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

