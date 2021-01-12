MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $209,472.95 and $33,117.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,415.67 or 1.00039205 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00353291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.00544975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00144286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002372 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00025468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001974 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

