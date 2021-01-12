MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.81

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 6970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.53.

MAV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of C$204.43 million and a PE ratio of 44.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.69.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.61 million. Analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

