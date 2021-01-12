Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.99

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 1903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. ValuEngine cut Matson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matson news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

