Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s 7th Largest Position

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.39 on Tuesday, hitting $341.81. 196,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.61.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.