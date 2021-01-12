Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

