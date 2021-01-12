Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology Group traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 27168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,268 shares of company stock worth $4,528,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 451.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.