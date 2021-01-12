Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

