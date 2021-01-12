Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) alerts:

Shares of MRE opened at C$15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$16.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.64.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$966.95 million. Analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.