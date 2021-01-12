Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.41. 5,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,200,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

