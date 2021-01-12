Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 13 Shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 13 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,448 ($18.92) per share, with a total value of £188.24 ($245.94).

PRU opened at GBX 1,420.50 ($18.56) on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,312.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,204.36. The company has a market cap of £37.07 billion and a PE ratio of 263.06.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,563 ($20.42) target price on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential plc (PRU.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,335.18 ($17.44).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

