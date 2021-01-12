MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. MarineMax traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.25. 689,617 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 539,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MarineMax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MarineMax by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

