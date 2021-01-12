MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. MarineMax traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.25. 689,617 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 539,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.
In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.
MarineMax Company Profile (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
