Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 1,324.0% in December

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 1,324.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS MRRTY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. 12,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Separately, Santander downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

