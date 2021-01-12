Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,830 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $39,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,447,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172,810. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

