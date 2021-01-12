MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 13,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. MamaMancini’s has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 183.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MamaMancini’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.