Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Malibu Boats traded as high as $68.95 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 2240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,969,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

