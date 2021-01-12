Maker (MKR) Trading Up 107% Over Last Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1,517.16 or 0.04445313 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $427.16 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded 107% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00042163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00370656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

