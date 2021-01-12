MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) PT Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MMYT. ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of MMYT opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 87.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 539,068 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 732,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

