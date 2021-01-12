Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Insider John Booth Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) insider John Booth acquired 80,000 shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £244,000 ($318,787.56).

Shares of LON MAI opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 297.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Maintel Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 349.98 ($4.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.11 million and a P/E ratio of 62.04.

Get Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) alerts:

About Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.