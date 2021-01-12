Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Insider John Booth Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) insider John Booth acquired 80,000 shares of Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £244,000 ($318,787.56).
Shares of LON MAI opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 297.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Maintel Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 349.98 ($4.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.11 million and a P/E ratio of 62.04.
About Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L)
