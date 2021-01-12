Maincoin (MNC) Market Capitalization Tops $831,096.98

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $831,096.98 and $13,744.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00041541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00326226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.56 or 0.03915521 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

