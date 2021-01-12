Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGIC. BidaskClub downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.31. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 81.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

