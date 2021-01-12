Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Update

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 978.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

MAGS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 74,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,528. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 million, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.09. Magal Security Systems has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.46%.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $1.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

