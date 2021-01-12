MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $1.39 Million Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDRX traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 1,757,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,646. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

